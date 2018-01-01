Heads of Military Departments of Russia and Qatar Discussed Issues of Military Technical Cooperation

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defense; issued Aug. 23, 2017)

In course of the Army 2017 International Military Technical Forum, demonstration of capabilities of air defence systems will be organized specially for the delegation of Qatar, stated the Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation General of the Army Sergei Shoigu at the meeting with the Minister of State for Defence of Qatar Khalid bin Mohammad al-Attiyah.



According to General of the Army Sergei Shoigu, capabilities of S-400 Triumph and Pantsyr-S will be demonstrated to the delegation of Qatar.



In course of negotiations, the Russian Defence Minister General of the Army Sergei Shoigu expressed his hope that the demonstration, which had been prepared by Russian specialists of different design bureaus, would be useful for the Qatari delegation.



According to the Russian Defence Minister, participation of the Qatari party in the Army Forum will be useful for development new contacts between the Armed Forces as well as promote establishing of closer relations between Russia and Qatar in the field of fighting against terrorism as Qatar plays an important role in the Arab world.



In his turn, Khalid bin Mohammad al-Attiyah stated that Qatar was intended to acquire technologies of producing Russian air defence systems.



“As far as our mutual cooperation is concerned, this is not just the purchase of air defense systems but also technologies. We would like to develop this industry and bring this technology to Doha,” said Khalid bin Mohammad al-Attiyah.



Turning to the issue of Syria, the Minister of State for Defence of Qatar stressed that Qatar was not intended in troops ‘on the ground’ in Syria. At the same time, Qatar supports initiative of Russia, the United States, and Turkey to bring peace and safety to Syria, said Khalid bin Mohammad al-Attiyah.



