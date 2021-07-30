Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Aug. 23, 2017)

The Boeing Co.-Philadelphia, Ridley Township, Pennsylvania, has been awarded a $222,549,505 firm-fixed-price modification (P00069) to contract W58RGZ-13-C-0002 for eight each CH-47F new build helicopters to support the Royal Saudi Land Forces Aviation Command (RSLFAC).



Work will be performed in Ridley Township, Pennsylvania, with an estimated completion date of July 30, 2021.



Fiscal 2017 foreign military sales funds in the amount of $222,549,505 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command Redstone Arsenal, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

