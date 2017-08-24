Chief of the Main Research and Development Directorate of the Russian Defence Ministry Alecander Mironov summed up results of two days of the Army 2017 International Military Technical Forum.
According to Alexander Mironov, more than 1,200 companies and organizations are taking part in the Forum. They are demonstrating over 18,500 designs and technologies in the field of safety and defence.
Newest samples of armored hardware such as Armata tank, Kurganets and Boomerang IFVs have been demonstrated for the first time.
78 enterprises from Armenia, Belarus, India, Kazakhstan, China, Pakistan, Slovakia, Thailand, Turkey, France, Estonia, Czech Republic, South Africa, and Korea demonstrated their achievements. Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, China, Pakistan, Slovakia, and South Africa will present their expositions.
Demonstration programme is taking place at the Alabino range, Kubinka airfield, at ranges of the Western, Southern, Eastern, and Central military districts as well as of the Northern Fleet.
Night demonstration of Russian armament and hardware was the most spectacular event of the first day of the Forum.
According to Alexander Mironov, results of first days of the forum are the evidence of genuine interest of many countries in development of the Russian defence industrial complex.
Total number of guests and participants of the Forum exceeded 105,000 people.
