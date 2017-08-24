Chief of Main R&D Directorate of the Russian Defence Ministry Summed Up Results of Two Days of the Forum

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Aug 24, 2017)

Chief of the Main Research and Development Directorate of the Russian Defence Ministry Alecander Mironov summed up results of two days of the Army 2017 International Military Technical Forum.



According to Alexander Mironov, more than 1,200 companies and organizations are taking part in the Forum. They are demonstrating over 18,500 designs and technologies in the field of safety and defence.



Newest samples of armored hardware such as Armata tank, Kurganets and Boomerang IFVs have been demonstrated for the first time.



78 enterprises from Armenia, Belarus, India, Kazakhstan, China, Pakistan, Slovakia, Thailand, Turkey, France, Estonia, Czech Republic, South Africa, and Korea demonstrated their achievements. Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, China, Pakistan, Slovakia, and South Africa will present their expositions.



Demonstration programme is taking place at the Alabino range, Kubinka airfield, at ranges of the Western, Southern, Eastern, and Central military districts as well as of the Northern Fleet.



Night demonstration of Russian armament and hardware was the most spectacular event of the first day of the Forum.



According to Alexander Mironov, results of first days of the forum are the evidence of genuine interest of many countries in development of the Russian defence industrial complex.



Total number of guests and participants of the Forum exceeded 105,000 people.



Russian Defence Ministry has Signed 23 Contracts with Companies of the Defence Industrial Complex in Course of the Army 2017 Forum

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Aug 24, 2017)

Russian Defence Ministry has signed 23 state contracts with companies of the defence industrial complex in course of the Army 2017 Forum.



According to the Deputy Defence Minister Yuri Borisov, the Russian Armed Forces are to receive more than 600 of new and 200 modernized pieces of armament and special hardware.



In particular, the Deputy Defence Minister stated that the Russian military department was to receive 100 Armata newest tanks until 2020.



Yuri Borisov noted that almost all samples of armament, which had been included in contracts, were tested in Syria.



According to him, Su-57 fighters will be introduced into troops in 2018-2019.



