Russia Signs 2.87-Bln-USD Military Equipment Contracts at Military-Technical Forum

(Source: Xinhuanet; issued Aug 25, 2017)

MOSCOW --- Russia signed over 20 contracts of weapon purchases worth over 170 billion rubles (2.87 billion U.S. dollars) at an ongoing military-technical forum, the Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday.



"Twenty-three state contracts and three additional agreements were signed with 17 defense industry enterprises today for a total amount of more than 170 billion rubles," Deputy Defense Minister Yuriy Borisov was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying after the signing ceremony.



The contracts mainly concern the purchase of precision-guidance weapons, most of which have already been tested in Syria, the deputy minister said.



More than 600 units of weapons, military and special equipment will be delivered to the Russian Armed Forces, and over 200 units will be upgraded as a result of these contracts, he said.



Held on Aug. 22-27, the Army 2017 International Military-Technical Forum consists of a series of programs including demonstrations of equipment and weapons, round tables, conferences, business meetings and signing of contracts.



It is aimed at showcasing the military power of the Russian armed forces and developing military-technical cooperation of Russia with foreign countries.



More than 1,200 enterprises, organizations and representatives from 114 foreign countries are taking part in the week-long forum and bringing more than 18,500 projects and technologies on defense and security, according to the forum's website.



