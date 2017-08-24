Navy Provides Details of Comprehensive Review

(Source: US Navy; issued Aug 24, 2017)

WASHINGTON --- In a memorandum dated Aug. 24, 2017, to Adm. Philip Davidson, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, Vice Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. William Moran, detailed Davidson's responsibilities as the head of the chief of naval operations directed comprehensive review."During the last 69 days, the USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) and the USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) were involved in two separate major collision with commercial vessels while operation in the Seventh Fleet AOR [area of responsibility]," stated Moran in the memorandum."Recent events indicate these tragic incidents are not limited occurrences but part of a distributing trend of mishaps involving U.S. warships in the AOR - include the grounding of the USS Antietam (CG 54) in January and a collision between the USS Lake Chaplain (CG 57) and a South Korean fishing vessel in May."The memorandum further directs Davidson to "lead a Comprehensive Review of surface fleet operations and incidents at sea that have occurred over the past decade with emphasis on Seventh Fleet operational employment to inform improvements Navy-wide."-ends-