US Navy Identifies One Dead, Nine Missing USS John S. McCain Sailors

(Source: US Navy; issued Aug 24, 2017)

CHANGI NAVAL BASE, Singapore --- After more than 80 hours of multinational search efforts, the U.S. Navy suspended search and rescue efforts for missing USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) Sailors in an approximately 2,100-square mile area east of the Straits of Malacca and Singapore.



Ten Sailors went missing following a collision between the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer and the Liberian-flagged merchant vessel Alnic MC Aug. 21.



U.S. Navy and Marine Corps divers will continue search and recovery efforts inside flooded compartments in the ship for the missing Sailors.



The divers recovered the remains of one Sailor, confirmed as Electronics Technician 3rd Class Kenneth Aaron Smith, 22, from Cherry Hill, New Jersey.



Still missing are:

-- Electronics Technician 1st Class Charles Nathan Findley, 31, from Kansas City, Missouri

-- Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Abraham Lopez, 39, from Texas

-- Electronics Technician 2nd Class Kevin Sayer Bushell, 26, from Maryland

-- Electronics Technician 2nd Class Jacob Daniel Drake, 21, from Ohio

-- Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Timothy Thomas Eckels Jr., 23, from Maryland

-- Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Corey George Ingram, 28, from New York

-- Electronics Technician 3rd Class Dustin Louis Doyon, 26, from Connecticut

-- Electronics Technician 3rd Class John Henry Hoagland III, 20, from Texas

-- Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Logan Stephen Palmer, 23, from Illinois



Multinational search efforts included ships and aircraft from the Republic of Singapore Navy, Singapore Air Force, Singapore Maritime Port Authority, Singapore Police Coast Guard, Royal Malaysian Navy, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, Indonesian Navy and Royal Australian Air Force.



The incident is under investigation to determine the facts and circumstances of the collision.



(ends)



USS John S. McCain Update Regarding Remains Found by Malaysian Navy, Search Effort, Injured Sailors

(Source: US Navy; issued Aug 24, 2017)

CHANGI NAVAL BASE, Singapore --- The remains found by the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) are not those of a USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) Sailor. On Aug. 22, the RMN discovered the remains while searching the area where the guided-missile destroyer collided with a merchant vessel.



The determination was made following medical examinations of the remains, which will be returned to Malaysian authorities.



Additional divers from the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit arrived in Singapore to support search efforts within the ship.



Multinational search efforts continue at sea over an area of approximately 900 square nautical miles around the initial location of the collision.



Indonesian Navy ships joined the search and rescue efforts this morning. KRI ships Barakuda, Pulau Rusa, Cucut, and one NV 409 helicopter are approaching the area. A Royal Australian Air Force P-3 maritime patrol aircraft also joined search efforts.



Assistance from the Royal Malaysian Navy and Republic of Singapore Navy continues with RSN ships Gallant and Fearless and RMN ship Leiku.



The four Sailors who were injured and flown off the ship to a hospital in Singapore were released yesterday and have returned to the command.



The incident will be investigated to determine the facts and circumstances of the collision



-ends-