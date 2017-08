Russian Defence Ministry Signed Additional Agreement on Receiving Small-Sized Missile Ships Armed with Kalibr and Onyx

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Aug 24, 2017)

Russian Defence Ministry has signed additional agreement with the Pella shipyard and the Zeleny Dol shipbuilding company named after Maxim Gorky on receiving small-sized missile ships armed with Kalibr and Onyx.



This was stated by the Deputy Defence Minister Yuri Borisov.



According to Yuri Borisov, small-sized missile ships of the Karakut project will increase strike capabilities of ship groupings in the near sea zone of all fleets.



