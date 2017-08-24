Russian Defence Ministry to Receive Two Brigade Sets of the Iskander-M Tactic Missile Complexes

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Aug 24, 2017)

Russian Defence Ministry is to receive two brigade sets of the Iskander-M tactical missile complexes.



This was stated by Yuri Borisov during signing agreements with representatives of the defence industrial complex in course of the Army 2017 International Military Technical Forum.



Contract amount is more than 20 billion roubles ($338 million—Ed). The purchase is carried out in order to increase combat capabilities of the Russian Land Forces. Another contract has been signed on receiving cruise missiles for the Iskander missile systems.



