At Least One Skynet Gap Filler to be Deployed Before New Network Launches in 2024

(Source: Forecast International; issued Aug 24, 2017)

NEWTOWN, Conn. --- Forecast International expects satellite deliveries of the Skynet follow-on to begin early in the next decade. Skynet 5 is a Private Finance Initiative, meaning that the British government leases capacity from a commercial supplier (Paradigm). In return, the supplier can sell spare capacity to friendly governments. For example, in June 2015, Paradigm agreed to supply 30 MHz of satellite capacity from the Skynet constellation to Norway for four years. The current PFI contract will continue through 2022.



The U.K. will need to figure out the future of its satellite communications capability before that date. The Ministry of Defense will receive ownership of the satellites once the deal runs out. However, they will have been in orbit for 15 years and will have reached the end of their useful lifespans.



To meet future needs, the U.K. MoD started the Skynet 6, formerly the Future Beyond Line of Sight (FBLOS), program. The Skynet 6 program calls for both gapfiller and long-term solutions to milsatcom needs in the U.K. Unlike with Skynet 5, the U.K. will not utilize a PFI to fund Skynet 6. Instead, the MoD will manage the program, and contract out various aspects, such as satellite manufacturing and management services.



At this time, Forecast International expects at least one gapfiller satellite to launch in 2022. Additional satellites will launch starting in 2024. The MoD is deciding if it will allow other contractors, such as Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and Thales Alenia Space, to bid on the program along with Airbus. However, even if an open bidding process does move forward, Airbus will have an advantage since it already has manufacturing operations in the U.K.



