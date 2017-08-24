MBDA Signed a MoU with Romarm and Electromecanica Ploiesti

(Source: MBDA; issued Aug 24, 2017)40

BUCHAREST --- During the visit of French President Macron in Romania on the 24th of August, and in the framework of the Strategic Agreement between Romania and France, the European leader for tactical missile systems MBDA signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Romanian state-owned defence group Romarm and its subsidiary Electromecanica Ploiesti.



French President Macron and Romanian President Iohannis witnessed the signature of this MoU.



This Memorandum will allow the three parties to define and present the best French proposal for state of the art tactical missile systems in response to the operational requirements of the Romanian Armed Forces for land based air defence systems.



In accordance with requirements set by the Supreme Council of National Defence (CSAT), this will sustain the development of the Romanian defense industry through industrial co-operation, local production and transfer of technology, in line with the European initiative of Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO).



This will also constitute an important step of the reinforcement of the European industrial pillar of NATO.





With a significant presence in five European countries and within the USA, in 2016 MBDA achieved a turnover of 3.0 billion euros with an order book of 15.9 billion euros. With more than 90 armed forces customers in the world, MBDA is a world leader in missiles and missile systems. MBDA is jointly owned by Airbus (37.5%), BAE Systems (37.5%), and Leonardo (25%).



The National Company ROMARM is the most important company within the Romanian national defense industry in terms of weapons and ammunition manufacture, as well as armored vehicles. Being established in 2000 by the Government Decision no. 979, it operates under the authority of the Ministry of Economy and has 15 branches under coordination. The purpose of ROMARM is to manufacture, research, and design of military equipment, also offering services of demilitarization and maintenance of said equipment.



Electromecanica Ploieşti, one of the 15 branches of CN ROMARM SA, has the core business of producing and ensuring maintenance for various types of missiles and rocket systems. Electromecanica has a strong team of R&D specialists involved in the development of new products with market demand.



-ends-