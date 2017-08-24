Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Aug 24, 2017)

United Technologies Corp., Pratt and Whitney, East Hartford, Connecticut, has been awarded a $149,931,292 increase modification (P00197) to a previously awarded contract for F-119 engine sustainment.



Work will be performed in East Hartford, Connecticut; Edwards Air Force Base, California; Elmendorf Air Force Base, Alaska; Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii; Hill Air Force Base, Utah; Langley Air Force Base, Virginia; Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada; Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas; Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma; and Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida.



Work is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2017.



Fiscal 2017 operations, maintenance, research and development funds in the amount of $172,456,322 are being obligated at time of award.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8611-08-C-2896).



-ends-