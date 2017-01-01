Chinese Bombers Fly to Waters Off Kii Peninsula

(Source: China Military Online; posted Aug. 25, 2017)

Six Chinese H-6 bombers like this one flew to waters off the Kii Peninsula on Japan’s Honshu Island on August 24, attracting close attention from the Japanese Defense Ministry which scrambled fighters to monitor them. (Chinese MoD file photo)

BEIJING --- The Joint Staff Office of Japanese Defense Ministry announced on Thursday that six Chinese H-6 bombers flew to waters off the Kii Peninsula, the largest peninsula on the island of Honshū in Japan, for the first time and returned on the same way.



The Central News Agency of Taiwan reported that the six Chinese H-6 bombers didn't pass east Taiwan but flew in its northeast and southeast to cross the Miyako Strait and continued in the northeast direction along the southeast of Okinawa, till they reached the waters of Kii Peninsula before flying back on the same route.



Japan's Sankei Shimbun quoted the Japanese Defense Ministry as saying that it was the first time the Chinese PLA aircraft flew on this route, and the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) aircraft scrambled in response.



Officers from the Japanese Defense Ministry said the flight of Chinese PLA bombers complied with international laws but they will "pay close attention because the route is special".



Regarding the PLA bombers' crossing of the Miyako Strait, the information bureau of China's Ministry of National Defense (MND) said that all countries have the right of free navigation in waters of the West Pacific, and China will continue to carry out far-sea training in those waters.



The information bureau of China's MND indicated that China hopes relevant countries can respect the freedom of navigation and over-flight of the Chinese PLA naval aircraft and vessels in the sea according to international laws.



Colonel Ren Guoqiang, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense (MND), announced that the Chinese military aircraft's flight in the airspace of the Miyako Strait is legitimate, and the Chinese military will continue to organize similar far-sea training in the future according to actual situations and tasks.



Relevant parties shouldn't make a fuss over this and read too much into it, but should get used to such practices by China, Ren stressed.



Senior Colonel Shen Jinke, spokesperson for the Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force, also responded that the Chinese PLA Air Force has carried out far-sea and ocean-going training multiple times, and many types of Chinese aircraft including the H-6 bomber have flown over the Bashi Strait and Miyako Strait, which tested their real-combat capability on the sea.



In the past three years of far-sea and ocean-going training, the Chinese PLA Air Force has met and dealt with various interferences and obstacles, Shen Jinke added.



No matter what obstructions are in store and who wants to obstruct, the Chinese PLA Air Force will keep pressing ahead with its far-sea and ocean-going training, and will fly more frequently, because the training conducted by the Chinese military complies with international laws and practices and is legitimate and reasonable, according to Shen.



