Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Aug 24, 2017)

Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, Orlando, Florida, was awarded a $547,934,477 modification (P00050) to contract W31P4Q-15-C-0151 for a Hellfire II missile production requirement that consists of 7,358 Hellfire II tactical missiles in containers, in various air-to ground missiles models.



Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2020.



Fiscal 2010, 2015, 2016, and 2017 other procurement (Army) funds in the amount of $547,934,477 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

