Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Aug 24, 2017)

Flank array sonars are visible in this picture of the USS Coronado before its christening. Electric Boat has won a contract to develop and produce a new generation of very large sonar arrays. (EB photo)

General Dynamics - Electric Boat Corp., Groton, Connecticut, is being awarded a $64,217,408 cost-plus-incentive-fee and firm-fixed-price contract for a large vertical array (LVA) fixture, LVA first article and provisioned items orders.



The LVA delivers acoustic detection capability to submarines.



This technology allows for production and outboard installation of very large arrays while minimizing impact to naval architecture, hydrodynamics, and submarine signatures.



This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $882,142,220.



Work will be performed in Groton, Connecticut (69 percent); Syracuse, New York (11 percent); York, Pennsylvania (9 percent); Jacksonville, Florida (8 percent); Depew, New York (2 percent); and El Cajon, California (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by August 2019.



Fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $13,129,253 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract was competitively procured on the basis of full and open competition via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with two offers received.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-17-C-6245).



-ends-

