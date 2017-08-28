U.S. Air Force to Lead NATO Baltic Air Policing Mission

(Source: Lithuania Ministry of Defence; issued Aug 28, 2017)

The U.S. Air Force is scheduled to deploy F-15C Eagles, Airmen and associated equipment from the 48th Fighter Wing, RAF Lakenheath, U.K., to support the next NATO Baltic Air Policing rotation at Šiauliai Air Base, Lithuania. On 30 August, the ceremony at the Air Base of the Lithuanian Armed Forces in Šiauliai where Poland will turnover lead of the mission to the United States will be held.



Vice Minister of Defence Vytautas Umbrasas, Commander of Joint Headquarters of the Lithuanian Armed Forces Major General Vitalijus Vaikšnoras, Gen. Tod D. Wolters, U.S. Air Forces in Europe; U.S. Air Forces Africa; and NATO Allied Air Command commander, as well as other distinguished guests are scheduled to take part in the ceremony.



Air Policing is a standing NATO peacetime task designed to preserve the integrity of allies' sovereign airspace. This marks the fifth rotation in which the U.S. has supported this mission to protect Baltic airspace, and it demonstrates a long-standing commitment to this NATO mission.



-ends-

