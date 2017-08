Reply to Media Queries on the SAF's Acquisition of AN/TPQ-53 Radars

(Source: Singapore Government; issued Aug 25, 2017)

The acquisition of the AN/TPQ-53 Weapon Locating Radars is part of the Singapore Army's on-going modernisation efforts.



The new radars will be operated by the Singapore Artillery and will enhance the protection for our forces through better detection of hostile Rocket, Artillery, Mortar (RAM) firings.



They will also be used to improve the accuracy of our artillery fires. The new AN/TPQ-53 radars will replace the TPQ-36 and TPQ-37 radar systems currently in use.



