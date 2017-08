US Navy Awards Contract for the Heavy Lift of USS Fitzgerald

(Source: US Navy; issued Aug 25, 2017)

WASHINGTON --- The U.S. Navy's Military Sealift Command has awarded a $3.1 million firm, fixed-price contract for the heavy lift of USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62).



Patriot Shipping, based out of Houston, Texas, has been awarded the contract to move Fitzgerald from Yokosuka, Japan, to Pascagoula, Mississippi where the ship will be repaired by Huntington Ingalls Industries.



Heavy-lift will be completed by November 2017.



-ends-