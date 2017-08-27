Canadian-Led NATO Multinational Battlegroup in Latvia Proves its Capability and Interoperability

(Source: Canadian Department of National Defence; issued Aug 27, 2017)

The Canadian-led multinational battlegroup, under NATO’s enhance Forward Presence (eFP), has completed its Certification Exercise (CERTEX), at Camp Ādaži, in Latvia. The completion of CERTEX confirms that the battlegroup meets NATO’s strategic directives and certifies multinational interoperability and combat effectiveness.While each nation conducted its own respective pre-deployment training, Canada—as the Framework Nation—was responsible for the collective certification of the battlegroup.To plan and conduct CERTEX, the Canadian Army’s Canadian Manoeuvre Training Centre, based in Wainwright, Alberta, provided the personnel and expertise in partnership with sending nation partners. Using a combination of troop manoeuvres and simulation, soldiers were challenged and tested with a variety of scenarios.The eFP Battlegroup is defensive in nature and proportionate to the evolving security situation in the region. It is also fully in line with NATO’s international commitments and aims to prevent conflict and protect regional stability.“Canada’s leadership in NATO means that we have always deployed our troops and personnel when and where they are needed most. The successful conclusion of CERTEX confirms the readiness of this multinational battlegroup to support NATO and our Allies in Eastern Europe. Canada is committed to ensuring a peaceful and stable region and we take on this commitment partnering with the Latvian Armed Forces and other NATO Allies.” -- Harjit S. Sajjan, Defence Minister“In spite of coming together only a short time ago, the eFP Battlegroup has performed exceptionally well on this certification exercise. Drawing on the strengths of several NATO partners, this team has enhancing its interoperability and is prepared to conduct full spectrum operations alongside Latvian forces.”— Brigadier-General Trevor Cadieu, Commander, 3rd Canadian Division--The presence of Albania, Canada, Italy, Poland, Slovenia and Spain in Latvia is a clear demonstration of Allied solidarity and NATO’s resolve in upholding its collective defence commitment. The eFP battlegroup in Latvia supports NATO’s strengthened deterrence and defence posture.--Under the auspices of Operation REASSURANCE, the Canadian Armed Forces is contributing over 450 troops, the majority of which are from 3rd Canadian Division, based in Edmonton, Alberta, to the eFP battlegroup Latvia, including headquarters staff, an infantry company with Light Armoured Vehicles, military police, and logistical and communications support.--Through Operation REASSURANCE, the Canadian Armed Forces is supporting NATO assurance and deterrence measures in Central and Eastern Europe by:**contributing soldiers on the ground in Central and Eastern Europe;**deploying a persistent maritime presence in European waters;**providing air contributions to Iceland and Romania; and by**participating in an ambitious and transparent exercise cycle with Allies.--Canada’s new defence policy, Strong, Secure, Engaged, underscores the Canadian Government’s commitment to lead NATO efforts to deter and defeat potential adversaries to support global stability.--Since 2014, Canada has actively participated alongside our NATO Allies in measures to maintain security and stability in Central and Eastern Europe — through partnering, training, exercises, and other operational tasks.--Canada enjoys excellent relations with Latvia. Canada was the first G7 country to recognize the restoration of Latvia's independence in 1991, and one of the first countries to ratify Latvia's accession to NATO in 2004.--NATO eFP battlegroups have also been established in Estonia, Lithuania, and Poland, and are led by the United Kingdom, Germany, and the United States, respectively.-ends-