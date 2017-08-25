Air Force Announces Initiatives to Lessen Pilot Shortage

The first is an increase in the aviation incentive pay, commonly called flight pay, for both officer and enlisted aviators for the first time since 1999, effective Oct. 1, 2017. The second is an expansion of the fiscal year 2017 Aviation Bonus Program to include non-contracted and contract-expired pilots that began Aug. 4, 2017. The third is the rated return to active duty program which brings retired pilots back into the service to fill critical-rated staff positions that began Aug. 11, 2017.



“We need to retain our experienced pilots and these are some examples of how we’re working to do that,” said Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson. “We can’t afford not to compensate our talented aviators at a time when airlines are hiring unprecedented numbers.”



Retaining experience, enhancing readiness



The Air Force was 1,555 pilots short at the end of fiscal 2016, which includes 1,211 total force fighter pilots–with the deficit expected to grow.



To address this, the first initiative is directed at all aviators and provides higher amounts of incentive pay, or flight pay. Aviators will see a reduced number of steps in the Air Force Aviation Incentive Pay table, an increase to a maximum of $1,000 per month and increased pay rates across all steps for officers beginning Oct. 1, 2017 (see tables below).



Click on the image to enlarge



Simultaneously, enlisted aircrew members will also see their incentive pay increase. The Critical Skills Incentive Pay, previously referred to as Career Enlisted Flyer Incentive Pay, will increase to a maximum of $600 per month.



Air Force incentive pay for aviators with less than six years of aviation service hasn’t been increased since 1980. The most recent changes to incentive pay were made in 1999.



In addition to the incentive pay increases, the Air Force expanded the fiscal 2017 Aviation Bonus Program.



“The Air Force’s fiscal year 2017 Aviation Bonus take rates have been lower than what the Air Force needs,” explained Lt. Gen. Gina Grosso, the Air Force deputy chief of staff for manpower, personnel and services. “The bonus is now being offered to a larger pool of pilots that includes those beyond their initial service commitments who have previously declined to sign long-term bonus contracts and those whose contracts have expired.



“This is one of many initiatives we are taking to retain experienced pilots,” Grosso stated.



The final initiative is the Voluntary Rated Return to Active Duty, or VRRAD, program that is open to all pilot Air Force Specialty Codes (11X). The service is accepting up to 25 retired 11Xs volunteering to return to active duty for up to 12 months to primarily fill critical-rated staff positions, thereby allowing current and qualified pilots to remain in operational units where they are needed to meet mission requirements.



A number of non-flying staff positions require a pilot’s expertise. The Air Force has reviewed these positions to determine if each is necessary and if it requires a pilot to fulfill its duties. Volunteers for VRRAD will help fill these positions.



“Our combat-hardened aircrews are at the tip of the spear for applying airpower against our nation's enemies,” said Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein. “Secretary Wilson and I are committed to doing everything in our power to ensure we maintain that capability for the nation. We continue to swing away at this issue and we're looking at multiple options to improve both quality of life and quality of service for our pilots.”



(ends)

Two-Week Summit Takes Aim at Aircrew Retention

(Source: US Air Force; issued Aug 26, 2017)

CHARLESTON, S.C. --- The Aircrew Crisis Task Force hosted a two-week aircrew retention summit here as part of a holistic approach to improve readiness and capacity by increasing retention of experienced aviators Aug. 14-25, 2017.



The summit brought Air Force aviators together along with subject matter experts, or SMEs, to identify ways to encourage aircrew to continue active duty service when their initial service commitment expires.



“This is a chance for us to come together as a total force across multiple platforms and major commands to look at what we can do to change policies, procedures and laws to make it easier for folks to continue to wear the uniform,” said Lt. Col. Langdon Root, the Aircrew Crisis Task Force summit lead.



This summit is one of seven lines of effort being taken by the Aircrew Crisis Task Force to address the overall aircrew shortage the Air Force is facing today. The task force was established in March 2017 and already has seen solutions begin to take shape.



“Task force initiatives are moving quickly. We have the first increase to the aviation bonus since 1999,” said Root. “The career enlisted aviators are getting the first increase in bonus pay since 1998 this fall. Additionally, the chief of staff committed to putting 1,600 commander’s support staff members back in the squadron starting in fiscal year 2018.”



Air Force members who elect to depart the military after their service obligation are given the option to take an exit survey. The survey asks a series of questions primarily centered around why the member has chosen to separate. Attendees of the summit split into groups to look at the most common reasons aviators have indicated on the survey as to why they made that decision.



“We brought in representatives from every MAJCOM with aircrew equity plus the Guard, Reserves and Air Force Personnel Center,” said Root. “During their time here, they will be broken up into working groups to look at nine areas the force has told us is a retention concern for them.”



The first week of the summit focused on pairing SMEs from those identified areas with the aviators to ensure all proposed solutions were balanced with political and monetary realities.



“We brought in about 20 subject matter experts who have great expertise and situational awareness in one or more of the working group areas. They were available to answer questions from the other 50 volunteers,” said Root. “The subject matter experts bring joint and coalition perspective to ensure we bring bold and coherent solutions to the chief of staff of the Air Force. If we do it well, it will expedite the timeline for the chief of staff’s decision.”



After the teams worked through the topics and proposed solutions, they briefed a panel of seven generals from Headquarters Air Force, Air Mobility Command, Air Combat Command, U.S. Special Operations Command and Air Education and Training Command to get senior leader perspective before bringing these solutions to the Air Staff in Washington, D.C.



“As a major with nine years of service, my commitment is almost up and I’m at a crossroads where I will have to decide if I want to go to the airlines or continue my service for the military,” said Maj. Kaelin Thistlewood, a 4th Special Operations Squadron pilot stationed at Hurlburt Field, Florida. “But this was a very productive week. It went great. We had about 20 (captains) all the way up to (colonel) in here with their hands in the problems of the Air Force that cause aircrew to separate.”



The aviation industry is growing. Airline industries are hiring and technology advancements are expanding the job market for remotely piloted aircraft. However, the Aircrew Crisis Task Force feels the Air Force still provides unique opportunities unmatched by outside agencies and summits like this one assist leadership in ensuring the Air Force stays a step ahead in terms of job satisfaction.



“Aviation is booming right now, and it is a really good time to be an Airman,” said Root. “There are options. There are other opportunities that will provide a wonderful life for you and your family outside the military. However, what the Air Force has to offer and what we need to capitalize on is that there’s no force like the Air Force. We get to fly the best aircraft on the planet, be a part of the best team and the most tactically lethal force in the history of aviation, and we take care of each other like family. Although we will never be able to match the monetary compensation the airlines or civil sector can pay our highly skilled aviators, there are things we can change to ensure we offer a superior quality of service and quality of life.”



