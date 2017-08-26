Army Report Notes Critical Manpower Fall-Off and Skill Loss: Stress, risks and management deficit in Defence Forces as numbers drop below 9,000 (excerpt)

(Source: The Irish Times; published Aug 26, 2017)

By Conor Lally

Falling manpower and a loss of skills within the Defence Forces has reached a “critical point”. This is adversely affecting “operational readiness and capability”, according to an unpublished report on the Irish military.The new research, commissioned by the Defence Forces, concludes that while serving personnel remain proud of the organisation, it is locked into a decline that carries safety and other risks.It was also critical of the relationship between the Department of Defence, the Defence Forces and the representatives organisations.Military staff believed the relationship was “imbalanced” with “all control lying with the department”. A review towards a “more inclusive partnership” is recommended.The report’s findings have emerged at a bad time for the Department of Defence and the Government, when the strength of the Defence Forces has fallen below 9,000.This is well below the Government’s commitment to retain a 9,500-strong Defence Forces with several hundred others in training.The as-yet unpublished report on the workplace climate in the Defence Forces expresses serious concern for the future. (end of excerpt)-ends-