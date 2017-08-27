US Navy Recovers Remaining USS John S. McCain Sailors Aboard Ship

(Source: US Navy; issued Aug 27, 2017)

CHANGI NAVAL BASE, Singapore --- U.S. Navy and Marine Corps divers have now recovered the remains of all ten USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) Sailors.



The fallen Sailors are:

- Electronics Technician 1st Class Charles Nathan Findley, 31, from Amazonia, Missouri

- Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Abraham Lopez, 39, from El Paso, Texas

- Electronics Technician 2nd Class Kevin Sayer Bushell, 26, from Gaithersburg, Maryland

- Electronics Technician 2nd Class Jacob Daniel Drake, 21, from Cable, Ohio

- Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Timothy Thomas Eckels Jr., 23, from Manchester, Maryland

- Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Corey George Ingram, 28, from Poughkeepsie, New York

- Electronics Technician 3rd Class Dustin Louis Doyon, 26, from Suffield, Connecticut

- Electronics Technician 3rd Class John Henry Hoagland III, 20, from Killeen, Texas

- Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Logan Stephen Palmer, 23, from Decatur, Illinois

- Electronics Technician 3rd Class, Kenneth Aaron Smith, 22, of Cherry Hill, New Jersey.



On Aug. 24, divers recovered and identified the remains of Doyon and Smith.



McCain was involved in a collision with the merchant vessel Alnic MC in waters east of the Straits of Malacca and Singapore Aug. 21. The incident is under investigation to determine the facts and circumstances of the collision.



