Japan In Talks to Export Defense Aircraft to UAE (excerpt)

(Source: Nikkei Asian Review; published Aug. 27, 2017)

TOKYO -- Japan could be on the verge of exporting its first piece of finished defense equipment. The government is considering sales of the Air Self-Defense Force's latest transport aircraft, the C-2, to the United Arab Emirates, The Nikkei learned on Saturday.Government ministries are already providing specifications and other related information about the vehicle to the UAE. Now the two countries have to conclude a treaty regarding the transfer of defense equipment and technology -- an essential step before the C-2 can be sent to the UAE.The C-2, developed by Kawasaki Heavy Industries, has a cruising range of 7,600km, roughly twice as far as that of Lockheed Martin's C-130 Hercules, which the ASDF also uses. In addition, the C-2 can carry 20 tons or so, four times more than the C-130.The C-2 is wide enough to carry amphibious and combat vehicles, and can handle missions to remote islands. It is priced at 19 billion yen ($173 million). (end of excerpt)-ends-