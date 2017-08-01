The Impact of Brexit On the European Armament Industry

(Source: Armament Industry European Research Group (Ares); issued Aug. 28, 2017)

A year after the UK's vote to leave the European Union, several issues are currently being discussed concerning the consequences of Brexit for European defence. The aim of the paper is to provide a modicum of clarity on this debate, which may seem uncharted in places, and inscrutable at times.Written by a group of experts from France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom, the report maps some of the tangible potential consequences of Brexit for the European armament industry. It covers issues such as British access to EU funds, the impact of Brexit on European institutions as well as bilateral or multilateral European defence programmes, and negotiations on UK-EU defence company agreements, and analyses how they might play out under different scenarios.The Armament Industry European Research Group (Ares Group) was created in 2016 by The French Institute for International and Strategic Affairs (Iris), who coordinates the Group. The aim of the Ares Group, a high-level network of security and defence specialists across Europe, is to provide a forum to the European armament community, bringing together top defence industrial policy specialists, to encourage fresh strategic thinking in the field, develop innovative policy proposals and conduct studies for public and private actors.-ends-