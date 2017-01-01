Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Aug. 25, 2017)

General Dynamics Land Systems Inc., Sterling Heights, Michigan, has been awarded a $310,582,092 cost-plus-incentive-fee contract for the design, development and integration of multiple engineering changes into the Abrams M1A2 System Enhancement Package Version 3.



One bid was solicited and one bid was received. Work will be performed in Sterling Heights, Michigan; Lima, Ohio; Scranton, Pennsylvania; and Tallahassee, Florida, with an estimated completion date of Feb., 28, 2024.



Fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $12,500,000 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Warren, Michigan, is the contracting activity (W56HZV-17-C-0188).



-ends-

