Investigators Repeatedly Warned Navy Ahead of Deadly Collisions

(Source: Washington Post; published Aug. 25, 2017)

Congressional investigators and military officials warned repeatedly about overworked sailors, shortened training schedules and budget cuts in the years leading up to two fatal collisions involving U.S. Navy ships, government auditors, lawmakers and Pentagon officials said.The collisions in June and earlier this week, both Navy guided-missile destroyers operating in the Pacific, left 17 sailors dead or missing.Three reports in the past two years by the Government Accountability Office, an independent watchdog agency, spell out endemic problems. They found through interviews and Navy studies that U.S. sailors overseas often arrive to their assigned ships without adequate skills and experience. They end up on duty for an average of 108 hours a week, instead of the Navy-standard of 80 hours, the reports found."Experienced sailors routinely provide on-the-job training for less experienced sailors, so the time doing this must come out of sleep, personal time, or other allotted work time," according to a May 2017 GAO report.John Pendleton, the Government Accountability Office official who wrote the three reports, is scheduled to testify Sept. 7 on Capitol Hill. Mr. Pendleton and Vice Adm. Thomas Rowden, the Navy's surface forces commander, plan to appear before subpanels of the House Armed Services Committee.Congressional aides said they have long known about the stress on the Navy that has resulted from an erosion in training and equipment.