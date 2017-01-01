Airbus’s Jet Contract Row with Austria Escalates: Aerospace group threatens legal action if excluded from helicopter bidding process (excerpt)

(Source: Financial Times; published Aug. 28, 2017)

by Ralph Atkins in Zurich and Peggy Hollinger in London

Airbus is weighing legal action against Austria should its defence ministry exclude the company from a tender for 12 small military helicopters, as the long-running row over a fighter jet contract escalates.The European aerospace and defence group issued the warning after the Austrian defence ministry last week said it would like to bar Airbus if possible from the €50m-€60m tender, due to an ongoing investigation into an allegedly fraudulent €2bn sale of Eurofighter jets in 2003.“It is interesting on what basis they would like to exclude us,” said an Airbus insider. “There is no legal case against us opened in Austria, only investigations. Airbus Helicopters is not subject to these investigations.”A spokesman for the Austrian defence ministry told the Financial Times: “It is understandable that currently we should not seek new business relationships with a company against which criminal investigations are running.”The defence ministry said a formal bidding process had not been launched for the helicopter contract, although “requests for information” had been sent to helicopter manufacturers, including Airbus Group.Potential bidders are to indicate their interest in bidding, the product they would offer, and a ballpark price by September 26. However, Airbus, which is the market leader in the segment with its H145 light twin helicopter, has said it was also considering staying out of the bidding race as long as the ministry continued to criticise it in public. (end of excerpt)-ends-