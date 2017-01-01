Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Aug. 28, 2017)

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, has been awarded a maximum $323,500,000 not-to-exceed undefinitized delivery order (TH13) against a five-year base contract (SPRPA1-14-D-002U) with one five-year option period for F/A-18 A-F and F/A-18 aircraft spare parts.



This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1). Location of performance is Missouri, with a Dec. 30, 2023, performance completion date. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2017 through 2023 Navy working capital funds.



The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.



-ends-

