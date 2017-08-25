Rosoboronexport to Supply Mi-171SH Helicopters to Burkina Faso

(Source: Rostec; issued Aug 25, 2017)

“Rosoboronexport signed two contracts for the delivery of Mi-171SH military transport helicopters and air weapons to Burkina Faso. Our partners will receive 2 rotary-wing aircraft. The contracts will be executed in 2018,” said Sergey Kornev, Rosoboronexport’s Deputy Director General – Director of the Department for export of the air force special equipment and services.



The special exporter is witnessing a rise in demand for helicopters of the Mi-17 type in the countries of Africa, Asia Pacific Region and CIS. In accordance with the Rosoboronexport forecast, the Russian medium military transports Mi-17V-5 and Mi-171SH currently under production as well as their follow up modifications will remain competitive in the future and will be in demand in the market.



“Burkina Faso already operates Mi-17 and Mi-24P helicopters. The signature of the contracts proves a high reliability and good performance characteristics of the Russian aviation equipment. Besides, our partners voiced their intention to develop military and technical cooperation. Meanwhile they are considering a possibility to purchase from us military equipment for other services of the armed forces,” Sergey Kornev added.



Over the past 10 years, Mi-17 helicopters have been confidently holding the leading positions in the supply packages of the world market’s segment of medium multi-purpose military transport helicopters. The number of the exported helicopters has reached 800 pieces and exceeded the total volume of the supplies of their foreign countertypes. As many as 4 000 aircraft of this type have been exported to more than 100 countries in the past 30 years.



Previously, at the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2017, Rosoboronexport signed a contract on the delivery of 4 Mi-171E helicopters and related accessories to the People’s Republic of China.



-ends-

