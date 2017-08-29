Elbit Systems Awarded an Approximately $93 Million Contract to Perform an F-5 Upgrade Program for an Asia-Pacific Country

(Source: Elbit Systems Ltd.; issued August 29, 2017)

An F-5 glass cockpit after the Elbit upgrade; it includes a Head-Up Display (HUD), two large and one small glass panels, and other upgraded systems. (Elbit photo)

HAIFA, Israel --- Elbit Systems Ltd. announced today that it was awarded an approximately $93 million contract from an Asia-Pacific country to upgrade its F-5 aircraft fleet. The contract will be performed over a three- year period.



Under the upgrade contract, Elbit Systems will supply the F-5 with cutting edge systems, including Head-Up Displays (HUDs), an advanced cockpit, radars, weapon delivery and navigation systems, as well as DASH IV Head Mounted Systems.



Elbit Systems has performed various F-5 upgrades in the past and has supplied mission computers, advanced glass cockpits featuring 3-color displays and operational capabilities, as well as the DASH IV, weapon delivery and navigation systems, Electronic Warfare (EW) suites, radars, flight simulators, spares and ground support equipment.



Yoram Shmuely, Elbit Systems Aerospace Division's General Manager, commented: “We are proud to have been selected to perform this upgrade program, building on our vast know-how and experience in F-5 modernization projects. We have witnessed a growing demand for similar upgrades, and we trust that further customers will follow, benefiting from a mature aircraft upgraded with the most advanced technology in the market”.



Elbit Systems is a world leader in fixed-wing aircraft and helicopter upgrade programs, integrating advanced weapons, communications, navigation, electro-optical and EW systems to provide the advanced net-centric capabilities vital for today’s fast-paced missions.





Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems. The company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms.



