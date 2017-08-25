F-35A Ready for Action in the Pacific if Necessary, SecAF Says (excerpt)

(Source: DoD Buzz; issued Aug 25, 2017)

The F-35A Joint Strike Fighter is ready and poised to go to the Pacific — or any theater, for that matter — should tensions escalate with North Korea, the Air Force’s top civilian said Friday.“We now just passed 100,000 flying hours with the F-35, and it is doing very well and in any contingency, if there were a problem, they’re ready to go — ready to go to combat,” Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson told reporters during a briefing at the Pentagon.While she didn’t speak to potential overseas rotation schedules for the Air Force’s version of the stealthy fifth-generation fighter, she said “everything is on track” for identifying more stateside bases to house more of the aircraft rolling off Lockheed Martin Corp.’s production line.The secretary’s comments come at a time when North Korea continues to threaten and challenge the U.S. Both President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary James Mattis recently indicated they’d be willing to respond with military force should North Korea launched any missile at Guam, where the U.S. maintains air and naval bases. (end of excerpt)-ends-