Newest Kolpino and Velikiy Novgorod Submarines of the Black Sea Fleet Reached the Mediterranean Sea

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Aug 28, 2017)

The two latest Kolpino and Velikiy Novgorod diesel-electric submarines of the Black Sea Fleet reached the waters of the Mediterranean Sea.The surfaced submarines are floating accompanied by SB-921 rescue tug.It is planned the submarines will join the standing naval force of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in the Mediterranean Sea.The Kolpino and Velikyi Novgorod submarines are the fifth and the sixth vessels respectively of the 636.3 Project, built by Admiralty Shipyards for the Black Sea Fleet.-ends-