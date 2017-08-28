The surfaced submarines are floating accompanied by SB-921 rescue tug.
It is planned the submarines will join the standing naval force of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in the Mediterranean Sea.
Two new Russian Diesel-electric submarines, Kolpino and Veliky Novgorod, have arrived in the Mediterranean joining the task force in the MED pic.twitter.com/jtLLrLtDUs— Mikhail D. (@Eire_QC) August 28, 2017
The Kolpino and Velikyi Novgorod submarines are the fifth and the sixth vessels respectively of the 636.3 Project, built by Admiralty Shipyards for the Black Sea Fleet.
