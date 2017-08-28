Iran Says S-300 Air Defense System Now ‘Fully Integrated’ (excerpt)

(Source: Times of Israel; published August 28, 2017)

Iran’s advanced S-300 air defense system, delivered by Russia after years of delay, is now “fully integrated” into the air defense network, a senior Iranian air force commander told the country’s state media Sunday.In an interview with the Tasnim news network, Gen. Abolfazl Sepehri Rad, deputy commander of the Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base, said the missile defense system has been stationed across Iran and is ready for “practical operations.”The general also said that the Iran has launched research programs to manufacture other air defense systems, and that “good results” have been achieved.Iran had been trying to acquire the S-300 system for years to ward off repeated threats by Israel to bomb its nuclear facilities, but Russia had held off delivery until after a July 2015 nuclear deal between world powers and Iran, in line with UN sanctions imposed over the country’s nuclear program.In March, Tehran state television reported that the weapons system was operational and had been successfully tested. It said that a test at a desert base had seen several targets, including a ballistic missile and a drone, intercepted. (end of excerpt)-ends-