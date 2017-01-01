Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Aug. 28, 2017)

Raytheon Missile Systems Co., Tucson, Arizona, is being awarded a $614,483,341 modification (PZ0001) to definitize a previously awarded undefinitized contract action executed on Dec. 8, 2015; the modification is cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and firm-fixed-price under contract HQ0276-15-C-0003.



The modification decreases the total cumulative contract value of the contract to $619,593,338 from $630,653,135.



Under this modification, the contractor will manufacture 17 Standard Missile-3 Block IIA missiles, perform production support and engineering efforts, perform obsolescence monitoring, perform technical baseline engineering support, perform quality assurance and audit efforts, and provide containers.



The work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, with an estimated completion date of March 2020. Fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $45,000,000 will be obligated for this effort.



The Missile Defense Agency, Dahlgren, Virginia, is the contracting activity.



