Prominent Presence in Poland for Denel

Denel will have a strong marketing presence at Central and Eastern Europe’s most prominent defence and technology exhibition taking place in Poland next month.



The International Defence Industry Exhibition – MSPO – takes place from 4 to 8 September and brings together heads of armed forces, defence decision-makers, analysts and media from across Europe. It is the 25th exhibition in the historic city of Kielce and the 2nd successive year that Denel will display some of its products.



“Eastern and Central Europe are important target markets for Denel, especially in the fields of landward defence, armoured vehicles, mine-protected vehicles and infantry weapon systems,” says the Acting Group CEO of Denel, Mr Zwelakhe Ntshepe.



Many of the countries in the region – including Poland – are in the process of modernising their armed forces to meet the changing geopolitical environment. Denel is looking at marketing opportunities for its products and systems in at least eight European countries, including Romania, Kazakhstan, Serbia, Italy and Sweden.



Five companies in the Denel group will participate with a range of their products. Denel PMP will display its small- and medium calibre ammunition range as well as the PAW-20 personal assault weapon, which is capable of firing grenades over a distance of 400 metres with pin-point accuracy.



The Denel Overberg Test Range has positioned itself as one of the most advanced facilities for the testing of aircraft weapon systems, missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles in the southern hemisphere. The Range has hosted a number of European defence forces in recent years and will use the MSPO to market its services.



Denel Land Systems will showcase its prowess in the landward defence arena focusing on its track record in the design and manufacturing of artillery systems, infantry combat vehicles and combat turrets. Both Denel Vehicle Systems and LMT will provide information on their military vehicles and mine-protection technology to visitors at the show.



MSPO has over the years grown to be one of the world’s leading defence exhibitions. In 2016, it attracted more than 600 exhibitors from 46 countries while some 22 000 visitors passed through the gates during the five-day event.



