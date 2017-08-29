Saab Renews Strategic Partnerships with Indonesia’s BPPT and UNHAN

(Source: Saab; issued Aug 29, 2017)

Defence and security company Saab underlines its long-term commitment to Indonesia by extending partnerships with the national Agency for Assessment and Application of Technology (BPPT) and the Indonesian Defence University (UNHAN).



Saab has signed further agreements with BPPT and UNHAN, to continue working together on technology development and educational advances. Renewed Terms of Reference were agreed with BPPT on 29 August 2017, followed the next day by a new Letter of Intent with UNHAN on 30 August.



The cooperation between Saab, BPPT and UNHAN was agreed during the latest in a planned series of seminars in Indonesia, this time dealing with advanced underwater systems for national defence. Topics ranged from mine countermeasures to submarine design and development.



Since 2015, Saab has successfully built a programme of defence technology development with BPPT, and academic collaborations with UNHAN. These partnerships have ensured a greater understanding In Indonesia of high-tech defence capabilities such as aeronautics, geo-mapping, missile systems and underwater systems.



Saab, BPPT and UNHAN have hosted a number of seminars to focus on these key technologies, targeting areas of interest defined by the Indonesian partners. The goal has been to share knowledge, increase understanding and put the development of new capabilities in an Indonesian context.



“Our continuing partnership with BPPT and UNHAN is a great example of how Saab applies the ‘Triple Helix’ model where Industry, academia and national institutions work together to achieve something more than we could each do on our own. This has clearly been a success in Indonesia where we are very proud to have such exceptional and strategic partners. Saab is proud to follow the very highest standards of industry ‘best practice’. To see that applied in Indonesia, through the Triple Helix approach with BPPT and UNHAN, shows what can be achieved here. Saab is aiming to grow our footprint in Indonesia and partner with more institutions for many more of these positive engagements,” says Anders Dahl, Head of Saab Indonesia.





Saab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions within military defence and civil security.



