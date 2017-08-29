Patria Delivers a Series of CANDL Data Link Terminals to Airbus

(Source: Patria; issued Aug 29, 2017)

Patria has signed a contract for a series of CANDL (Compact Airborne Networking Data Link) terminals, HPA high power amplifiers and related services. Patria will deliver the CANDL terminals to Airbus Defence & Space in Germany. The value and the other details of the contract are confidential.



“After a long history of participating in successful flight campaigns demonstrating e.g. the role of unmanned assets in network centric operations as well as manned-unmanned teaming (MUMT), the series contract of CANDL terminals is an important step for Patria in the field of networking data links. Patria’s CANDL offers a unique combination of dynamic network reconfiguration and extended range. This makes it ideal for operations involving e.g. a combination of UAS and manned assets or Live-Virtual-Constructive (LVC) training”, says Simo Mäkipaja, Senior Vice President, Business Development at Patria, Systems Business Unit.



Patria’s CANDL provides a single data link solution for communications requiring high reliability and networking of several assets. 8 Mbps data rate with additional safety features for C2, dynamic networking communication, motion video and digital voice capability are all integrated in one Software Defined Radio (SDR) based compact airworthy terminal.



CANDL enables long range Line-Of-Sight (LOS) air-to-air and air-to-ground networking as well as relaying for Beyond Line-Of-Sight (BLOS) capability. Operating frequency range covers feasible bands for both military and civil UAS applications.



Networking and range performance can be further extended with optional external High-Power Amplifier (HPA) module.



CANDL Terminal:

--Size: 110 x 175 x 100 mm (4.4 x 6.9 x 4.0 in)

--Weight: 2.5 kg (5.5 lbs)

--Power: typical 55 W

--Conduction cooled

--Designed for the most demanding environmental conditions including high speed aircraft

--Optional internal COMSEC module, user specific encryption keys





Patria is a trusted provider of defense, security and aviation life-cycle support services and technology solutions. Versatile duties employ today some 2 800 skilled professionals. Patria is owned by the State of Finland (50.1%) and Norwegian Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS (49.9%).



-ends-

