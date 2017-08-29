New Contract for Aerial Firefighting Black Hawks Built by PZL Mielec

(Source: PZL Mielec; issued Aug 29, 2017)

MIELEC, Poland --- PZL Mielec, a Sikorsky company, is working on a breakthrough contract to build a new variant of the S-70i Black Hawk utility helicopter to enable the County of Los Angeles, California, to combat forest fires and effectively respond to other emergencies.



Two new Mielec-built Black Hawks, codenamed ‘Firehawk’ will provide Los Angeles County with highly effective firefighting and multi-mission aircraft. Both aircraft are already in production, for delivery to the customer by the end of this year.



Each Firehawk will feature wide chord rotor blades for enhanced lift, a digital glass cockpit to provide pilots with improved situational awareness, a cockpit voice and flight data recorder and a health management system, which will constantly monitor the aircraft’s operational condition.



“This latest order is great news for the 1,700 Polish workers at PZL Mielec and 5,000 others who support our manufacturing programmes from within our supply chain partners,” says Janusz Zakrecki, President and General Director, PZL Mielec. “We thank the County of Los Angeles for its confidence in the Black Hawk helicopter and in the skills of our workforce to deliver this outstanding capability.”



Once fitted with a 3,785 litre water tank by a specialist outfitter in the U.S., extended landing gear, a single pilot cockpit layout and a medically equipped interior, the new aircraft will increase to five, the L.A. County fire department’s fleet of Firehawk multi-role helicopters.



In addition to aerial firefighting, the Firehawk helicopters will perform command and control for other firefighting aircraft, emergency medical service transport, search and rescue and logistics support.



According to Thomas Ewald, assistant fire chief for L.A. County fire department’s Air and Wildland division, no other aircraft does all five missions as well.



“The Firehawk has repeatedly proven its reliability and ruggedness. The stresses we place on the airframe when aggressively releasing nearly 4,000 litres of water several times each day exceed what military variants might do, in normal operations at maximum weight,” he said.



As part of its commitment to building a stronger, more secure Poland and to sustaining thousands of jobs in Poland’s aerospace and security sector Lockheed Martin is actively seeking new markets for Polish built S-70i Black Hawks, which are near identical to those produced at a sister factory in the U.S.



The team is confident that if the Polish government selects Mielec-built Black Hawk utility helicopters for its own military requirements it will open the door to important new sales opportunities across the region, securing thousands of Polish jobs in Aviation Valley and beyond.



A PZL Mielec built S-70i Black Hawk utility helicopter will be on display in an outdoor area at the MSPO defence exhibition in Kielce, September 5–8 as part of parent company Lockheed Martin’s presence at the event.



In addition, a 182m2 indoor exhibit will feature an F-35 cockpit demonstrator, a range of precision munitions, including HELLFIRE II, Javelin, the world's most versatile, shoulder-fired anti-tank and multi-target weapons system plus information about the Apache attack helicopter fire control system and the Longbow radar, built by a joint venture between Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman.



Lockheed Martin will be located in Hall E, stand 39 at MSPO, with a separate outdoor exhibit featuring an operational S-70i Black Hawk, flown in for the ocassion.





