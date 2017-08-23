Rosoboronexport to Help Kazakhstan Build an Armored Vehicle Overhaul and Upgrading Base

(Source: Rosoboronexport; issued Aug 23, 2017)

The ARMY 2017 International Military-Technical Forum hosted the signing of a frame contract on supplies of equipment, production tools and technical documents required for armored vehicle overhauls and upgrading between Rosoboronexport (part of the Rostec State Corporation) and Semey Engineering (part of JSC National Company Kazakhstan Engineering) on August 23, 2017.



“The repair and upgrading factory located in the city of Semey will be fitted with cutting-edge equipment to be able to repair Russian and Soviet-made equipment used by the Kazakh military. The factory staff will also study the methods and peculiarities of repairing and upgrading of the entire spectrum of equipment”, - Director General of Rosoboronexport Alexander Mikheev said.



Under the contract, Rosoboronexport conducts the entire range of works on designing, supplies of special equipment, spare parts and materials, tooling and provision of technical documents. The Kazakh Party will be able to carry out the entire cycle of works related to overhauls and upgrading of Russian and Soviet-made tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and armored personnel carriers.



By now the special exporter has equipped and built the centers for the overhauls and upgrading of Russian and Soviet-made equipment in a number of countries around the world.



“We consider technical readiness of military equipment to be the most important element of our activities. Effective operation of the technical readiness system ensures highly efficient operation of equipment throughout its service life and, after all, the image of Rosoboronexport as supplier of such equipment”, - Alexander Mikheev added.



In addition to military equipment overhaul centers, Rosoboronexport also offers to its foreign customers mobile maintenance systems The company has successfully supplied the first batch of such systems to one of the Latin American countries in 2017. Efficiency and reliability of the maintenance & repair system has been verified in the course of its operation.



Talks on supplies of such systems are currently in progress with a number of foreign countries. The systems can be adapted to be used by any military branch as may be required by the customer.



