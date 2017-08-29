US Takes Over NATO's Air Policing Mission on Russian Border

(Source: British Forces News; issued Aug 29, 2017)

7 USAF F-15C Eagles have landed at Šiauliai Air Base&ready to take over the lead of #NATO Baltic Air Policing mission from Polish detachment pic.twitter.com/EWVxRu9bvk — Lithuanian_MoD (@Lithuanian_MoD) August 30, 2017

The US Air Force will take over NATO's Baltic Air Policing mission on Wednesday in an effort to guard airspace over the Russian border.Seven F-15C Eagles from the 48th Fighter Wing have been deployed to Lithuania for this mission.They will be supported by around 140 US Air Force personnel.The mission started in 2004 and focuses on safeguarding the airspace over the three Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.It aims to strengthen the bond between NATO allies through shared capabilities and, according to Colonel John Kent, Vice Commander 48th Fighter Wing, "it sets a foundation for interoperability between NATO partners":"This long-standing mission is building to facilitate any kind of NATO response should a crisis ever happen."This is the fifth rotation for the US Air Force and the second for the pilots of 493rd Fighter Squadron.After taking off from RAF Lakenheath, the US jets have arrived in Lithuania, where they may be involved in intercepting and escorting aircraft through Baltic airspace.They have arrived just before Russia's Zapad military exercises, which are set to take place mid-September.The US is assuming command from the Polish Air Force and will control the mission until January.The country last was part of the Baltic Air Policing mission in 2014, the same time Russia annexed Crimea.In June, Forces News had exclusive access to NATO’s Southern Air Policing mission in Romania, where four RAF fast jets were deployed.-ends-