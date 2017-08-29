Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Aug 29, 2017)

Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, has been awarded a $94,941,782 modification (P00032) to a previously awarded contract for F-15 Radar Modernization program (RMP) radar upgrades.



The contract modification provides for the exercise of options for 13 RMP Group A kits, 13 RMP Group B kits, 38 RMP installs, 14 conformal fuel tank installs, and other required support being produced under the basic contract.



Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri, and is expected to be completed by April 30, 2020.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8634-16-C-2653).



-ends-

