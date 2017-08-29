Delivery of Two F-35 Jets Delayed Over Issue In Different Model (excerpt)

(Source: Times of Israel; posted August 29, 2017)

By Judah Ari Gross

The delivery of two F-35 fighter jets slated for this this week was postponed after a technical issue was found in another version of the aircraft, the IDF said Tuesday.The two F-35 stealth aircraft were scheduled to arrive on Wednesday. The army did not announce a new date for their delivery.“In accordance with a decision by the US Air Force, the arrival of two Adir jets will be slightly delayed in order to complete a process of technical inspections of the airplanes,” the army said in a statement, using its nickname for the F-35.“The process of integrating the aircraft into the air force, ahead of it being declared operational, continues on schedule,” the IDF added.The military would not disclose the nature of the issue. A spokesperson for Lockheed Martin, which manufactures the aircraft, also declined to comment, referring questions to the IDF.According to military officials, the F-35 is expected to be cleared for full operational use by the end of this year.The Walla news site, which first reported the story, said the problem was not found in the F-35I version purchased by Israel but in a different model of the aircraft.In light of the discovery of the issue, the US military halted the delivery of the aircraft to ensure that they were not affected by the same problem. (end of excerpt)-ends-