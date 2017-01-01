APOLLO - History Is Written

(Source: German Ministry of Defense; issued Aug. 30, 2017)

(Issued in German only; edited Google translation by Defense Aerospace.com)

The German air force’s General Volker Wieker and his Dutch counterpart, General Tom Middendorp, sign the cooperation agreement on the Apollo project at Gemert, Netherlands. (Luftwaffe photo)

GEMERT, The Netherlands --- In front of the picturesque backdrop of Gemert castle in the Netherlands, a pioneering decision for the air defense of the Luftwaffe was sealed. The General Inspector (chief of staff) of the Bundeswehr, General Volker Wieker, and his Dutch counterpart, General Tom M. Middendorp, have jointly signed the agreement on the Apollo project, the "Technical Arrangement".



This bi-national cooperation in ground-based air defense between Germany and the Netherlands has thus reached a new dimension. The Apollo program, with its six sub-projects, has now been finalized. For the Luftwaffe, this officially marks the beginning of a new era, marked by a considerable gain in their capabilities.



Two signatures with great effect - Technical Arrangement (TA)



In the bright sunshine, General Wieker comes to the point when he speaks of "a new milestone within the unique partnership between the Dutch and German armed forces". Already, during the joint deployment Active Fence in Turkey, Germany and the Netherlands noted that the key factor of ground-based air defense is sustainability. A sustainability that can only be promoted by "improved and deeper integration" and finally brought the idea to Apollo. "Apollo means more than anything else that we get closer together through training, exercises and joint assignments," Wieker concluded as a logical consequence of the shared experiences.



The commander of the Dutch forces, General Tom M. Middendorp, sees Apollo as an enrichment in military capabilities for both nations alike. Apollo is committed to "a relationship based on trust, respect and shared values," he said. "Here in De Peel will be the heart and brain of the new German and Dutch capability," Middendorp added. “This cooperation is, from his point of view, "exactly what we need in today's world."



Middendorp sees a great start in what has been done so far, and is certain that "the results so far will trigger further steps that should be encouraged."



Green Apollo connects



Lt. Gen. Naskrent looks confidently to the future of Apollo. "With a view to the bi-national Task Force, I hope that we will maintain the momentum that has allowed the Apollo project and project to be completed within less than two years," Naskrent said. The fact that the capabilities of both nations in the area of air defense in the short- and medium-ranges will in future go hand in hand underlines the strong desire for international cooperation.”



Naskrents also called on both German and Dutch soldiers, and all concerned, to "fill the project with life; With heart and commitment to develop a capability that will continue to be expanded in the future!"



