Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Aug 29, 2017)

Jacobs Technologies, Tullahoma, Tennessee, has been awarded a $771,331,825 cost-plus-fixed-fee task order for enterprise operations and maintenance support services by Special Operations Forces Acquisitions, Technology, and Logistics – SITEC in support of U.S. Special Operations Command.



The contract will be modified to increase the overall award to $778,644,534, an increase of $7,312,709.



The work will be performed in various locations worldwide and is expected to be completed by March 31, 2023, if all options are exercised.



This contract has been awarded through a fair opportunity competition under the General Services Administration (GSA) Alliant Large Business Government-wide Acquisition Contract.



The request for quotations was submitted to nine GSA contract holders who had opted into the final solicitation process. Four quotations were received.



U.S. Special Operations Command Contracting office, Tampa, Florida, is the contracting activity (H92222-17-F-0069).



