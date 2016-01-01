New SM-6 Intercepts Ballistic Missile Target At Sea; Test of enhanced software succeeds against sophisticated medium-range ballistic missile

(Source: Raytheon Co.; issued Aug. 30, 2017)

PACIFIC MISSILE RANGE, Hawaii --- A Raytheon-built Standard Missile-6 intercepted a medium-range ballistic missile target at sea in its final seconds of flight, after being fired from the USS John Paul Jones.



The SM-6 missile can perform anti-air warfare, anti-surface warfare and – now – even more advanced ballistic missile defense at sea.



"Earlier this year, our customer requested an enhanced capability to deal with a sophisticated medium-range ballistic missile threat," said Mike Campisi, Raytheon's SM-6 senior program director. "We did all this – the analysis, coding and testing – in seven months; a process that normally takes one to two years."



This was the third time that the SM-6 missile successfully engaged a ballistic missile target in its terminal phase. It was first tested in a successful flight test mission in August 2015, and then again in late 2016.



Deployed on U.S. Navy ships, SM-6 delivers a proven over-the-horizon offensive and defensive capability by leveraging the time-tested Standard Missile airframe and propulsion system. It's the only missile that supports anti-air warfare, anti-surface warfare and sea-based terminal ballistic missile defense in one solution—and it's enabling the U.S. and its allies to cost-effectively increase the offensive might of surface forces. Raytheon has delivered more than 330 SM-6 missiles with continuing production.



The U.S. Department of Defense has approved the sale of SM-6 to several allied nations.





Raytheon Company, with 2016 sales of $24 billion and 63,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.



(ends)



Latest Aegis Combat System is Successful Against Medium Range Ballistic Missiles

(Source: Lockheed Martin; issued Aug. 30, 2017)

USS JOHN PAUL JONES, At Sea --- The USS John Paul Jones, supported by the U.S. Navy, Missile Defense Agency and Lockheed Martin, successfully fired two Standard Missile-6 (SM-6) Dual I missiles against a medium-range ballistic missile target from the Aegis Combat System.



During the test, the system detected, tracked, engaged and launched both missiles to intercept a Medium Range Ballistic Missile target.



This exercise marked the seventh successful intercept test of the Aegis Baseline 9.1 (BMD 5.0CU) Ballistic Missile Defense (BMD) tracking and engagement capabilities and the third successful SM-6 BMD intercept test using Baseline 9.1.



"The recent ballistic missile defense test off the coast of Hawaii demonstrates that Aegis can successfully execute complicated missions against a medium-range ballistic missile target," said Paul Klammer, director, Aegis BMD, for Lockheed Martin. "This latest test continues to demonstrate the cutting-edge capabilities and reliability of the Aegis Baseline 9 system."



The test, called Flight Test Standard Missile– 27 Event 2 (FTM-27 E2), demonstrated the integrated capabilities of the Aegis Weapon System and how it has continually evolved to counter advanced threats.



As a proven world leader in systems integration and development of air and missile defense systems and technologies, Lockheed Martin delivers high-quality missile defense solutions that protect citizens, critical assets and deployed forces from current and future threats. The company's experience spans missile design and production, hit-to-kill capabilities, infrared seekers, command and control/battle management, and communications, precision pointing and tracking optics, radar and signal processing, as well as threat-representative targets for missile defense tests.





Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 97,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.



-ends-

