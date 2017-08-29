Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Aug 29, 2017)

AM General LLC, South Bend, Indiana, has been awarded a $2,205,926,405 firm-fixed-price contract for the production of up to 11,560 High Mobility Multi-purpose Wheeled Vehicle expanded capacity vehicles, associated optional equipment and contractor-unique spare parts packages for foreign military sales customers worldwide, which will be identified with each order, with the first order being for Afghanistan.



One bid was solicited and one bid was received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2023.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Warren, Michigan, is the contracting activity (W56HZV-17-D-0071).



-ends-

