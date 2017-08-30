Belarus So Far Makes No Upfront Payment for 32 Armored Carriers

(Source: TASS-Defense; published August 30, 2017)

MOSCOW --- Belarus so far failed to remit an upfront payment for the delivery of 32 BTR-82A armored personnel carriers according to a contract signed with Moscow in September 2015, a source in the military-technical cooperation business with foreign countries told TASS.



"The Russian side has received no advance payment and no official notifications have been provided by the Belarussian side on the issue," he said.



According to the contract, the first batch of the APC had to be supplied to Belarus in the second quarter of 2016 and the second one in the second quarter of 2017. "According to available information, the funds for the purchase of BTR-82A have not been appropriated yet," the source said.



The Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation said at the Army-2017 forum that Russia and Belarus continue negotiations on the implementation of the contract for the delivery of BTR-82A to Minsk.



BTR-82A is distinguished from predecessors by better protection and higher fire power and an air conditioning system. The vehicle is armed with automatic cannon 2A72 and 7.63mm PKT machinegun. The maximum speed of the carrier is 80 km/h on road and 10 km/h in a floating mode.



The BTR-82A is designed and produced by the Military-Industrial Company.



-ends-

