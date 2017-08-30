Compass Call Reshapes OIR Battlefield with Electronic Warfare Domination

(Source: Air Combat Command; issued Aug 30, 2017)

An EC-130H Compass Call receives maintenance at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. Compass Call uses noise jamming to disrupt enemy command and control communications. (USAF photo)

SOUTHWEST ASIA --- Often, when we think about how air power is used in the fight against ISIS, we think about cargo aircraft delivering critical supplies and personnel to the frontlines or bombs being dropped onto targets. What’s not often thought of is how the Air Force has the non-kinetic ability to disrupt enemy communications on the ground and therefore the ability to turn the tables on the battlefield.



The 386th Air Expeditionary Wing has the capability to deliver decisive airpower not only through its C-130 airlift mission but through the highly-sought after non-kinetic ability of the EC-130H Compass Call aircraft operated by the 43rd Expeditionary Electronic Combat Squadron. These heavily modified airframes are responsible for a highly specialized, unique mission; electronic warfare.



“The mission of the 43rd EECS is to deliver precision electronic attack effects to deny or degrade enemy command and control, protect friendly forces and to achieve the combatant commander’s objectives to defeat our adversaries anytime, anywhere in the joint operations area,” said Capt. Joshua, an EC-130 electronic warfare officer with the 43rd EECS.



Compass Call is an airborne tactical weapon system that uses noise jamming to disrupt enemy command and control communications and deny time-critical adversary coordination essential for enemy force management.



“The 43rd EECS provides the Combined Forces Air Component Commander with a critical non-kinetic option,” said Lt. Col. Matthew Cunningham, an EC-130 aircraft commander here. “EC-130H employment of airborne electronic attacks functions as a force multiplier by degrading ISIS command and control.



"All military operations, to include those of our adversaries, require clear lines of communication between commanders and their forces. When we deny, disrupt or degrade these lines of communications, we reduce the adversary's battlefield effectiveness and give friendly forces a decisive advantage in individual engagements.”



EC-130H crews are currently performing tactical command, control and communications countermeasures in support of U.S. and Coalition forces throughout the U.S. Air Forces Central Command area of responsibility from the massive re-taking of Mosul to smaller, single-event missions, said Joshua.



The desired effects provided by the EC-130H’s unique communications jamming capability make the aircraft and its crew a low density high demand asset in the OIR battlespace. The autonomous electronic attack capability is unique to Compass Call and cannot be duplicated by any other airborne communications jamming assets.



“Compass Call is the Air Force's premier electronic attack platform,” said Cunningham. “It is the CFACC's only autonomous communications jamming, electronic attack asset. This unique autonomy is attributed to a crew of about a dozen highly-specialized, competent Airmen.”



The EC-130H’s flight deck personnel responsible for the aircraft flight and navigation are the same as found in most C-130 variants. In the back of the aircraft, however, are a number of linguists actively monitoring ISIS communications, while electronic warfare officers simultaneously employ the Compass Call’s electronic attack weapons system.



The EWO, serving as the mission crew commander, acts as the conduit between the partner forces on the ground and the mission crew to ensure the right effects are being placed on the right targets at the right time.



Because the EC-130H aircraft requires unique and specialized maintenance support to keep the aircraft and weapon systems mission ready, maintainer airmen from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., deploy with the Compass Call aircraft and aircrews.



“Operations and maintenance work together at home station and we fight together in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve,” said Cunningham. “They are a valued and integral part of our 43rd EECS team. We do not fly our mission without our maintainers’ dedication and effort.”



This non-kinetic capability allows the Air Force to reshape the combat environment by injecting unforeseeable command and control challenges on adversaries and dominating the electromagnetic spectrum, which in turn, enables joint and Coalition military forces to seize initiative and dominate the battlefield.



“Non-kinetic warfare is, as the name implies, warfare without the utilization of kinetic resources such as missiles or bombs,” said Joshua. “The spectrum of non-kinetic warfare can include, but is not limited to, electronic attack, cyber operations, and information operations. Non-kinetic warfare will continue to grow as we proceed into the future and face evolving and dynamic threats.”



-ends-

