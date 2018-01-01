Research, Development, Test and Evaluation

(Source: Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments; issued Aug. 30, 2017)

The CSBA continues its analysis of the FY 2018 Defense Budget with this fifth in a series of related briefs.The U.S. military faces substantial difficulties in maintaining its current technological and operational advantages, and must invest in future capabilities for the military challenges of tomorrow.The FY 2018 defense budget request would substantially increase RDT&E spending, adding 11 percent over the FY 2017 appropriations.This brief outlines major RDT&E programs by service, stage of development, and segment, and tracks the shifts compared to prior years.-ends-