Coalition Strikes Block Highway Used by Fleeing Terrorists

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Aug 30, 2017)

SOUTHWEST ASIA --- The coalition to defeat the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria was not party to an agreement between the Lebanese Hezbollah, the Syrian regime and ISIS, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials said today.



According to news reports, about 670 ISIS terrorists and their families, surrounded by Lebanese and pro-regime Syrian forces, attempted to ensure safe passage across Syria by offering to trade the bodies of nine Lebanese soldiers captured in 2014.



"Russian and pro-regime counter-ISIS words ring hollow when they cut deals with and allow terrorists to transit territory under their control," officials said.



"ISIS is a global threat; relocating terrorists from one place to another for someone else to deal with is not a lasting solution," the officials said. "This is just further evidence of why coalition military action is necessary to defeat ISIS in Syria."



"The coalition has not struck the convoy," officials said. "In accordance with the law of armed conflict, the coalition cratered the road heading east between Hamaymah and Abu Kamal to prevent the further transport of ISIS fighters to the border area of our Iraqi partners and struck individual vehicles and fighters that were clearly identified as ISIS."



"In accordance with the law of armed conflict, the coalition will take action against ISIS whenever and wherever we are able to without harming civilians," the officials said.



