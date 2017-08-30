Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Aug 30, 2017)

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Herndon, Virginia, has been awarded a $116,916,350 cost, cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, and fixed-price-incentive contract for logistics support services for government-owned fixed-wing fleet performing special electronic mission aircraft missions.



Bids were solicited via the Internet with three received. Work will be performed in Herndon, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2027.



Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $30,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-17-C-0014).



-ends-

